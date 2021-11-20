California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,481 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,524,000 after buying an additional 31,967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Stride by 34.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after buying an additional 640,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

LRN opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

