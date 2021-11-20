Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

