Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.11

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 155948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.
Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.
