Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.11

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 155948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 379.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Paysafe by 349.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter worth $64,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

