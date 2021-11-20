Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.55.

NYSE:ELY opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,739,832 shares of company stock worth $217,768,960. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 435,371 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $2,431,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

