Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) PT Raised to $14.00 at MKM Partners

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Isos Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ISOS opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Isos Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISOS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isos Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Isos Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Isos Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Isos Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Isos Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

