FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $323.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $323.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $381.80.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $461.20 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $467.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,723,982,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

