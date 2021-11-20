Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of Telos stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. Telos has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 28,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $897,459.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,599,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,207 shares of company stock worth $9,519,419 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.