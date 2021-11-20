TD Securities Boosts Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$37.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after buying an additional 917,981 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,190,000 after buying an additional 674,530 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,129,000 after buying an additional 392,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after buying an additional 183,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.