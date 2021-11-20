Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,817 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,479% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $315,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $154,274.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,287 in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,490,000 after purchasing an additional 870,796 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,208,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 317,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 252,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $916.95 million and a P/E ratio of -12.93.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.