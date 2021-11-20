Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. Schrödinger has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.