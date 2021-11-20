Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Aegis

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) had its target price lifted by Aegis from $6.25 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 652,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.