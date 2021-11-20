GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Up to $11.55

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $12.21. GoPro shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 66,902 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. GoPro’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $5,908,383. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after buying an additional 1,995,063 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,689,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 3,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

