James C. Moyer Sells 2,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.31, for a total value of $1,110,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $570.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.55 and a 12 month high of $576.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.22, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,530.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.