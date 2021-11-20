James C. Moyer Sells 2,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.31, for a total value of $1,110,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $570.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.55 and a 12 month high of $576.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.22, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,530.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
