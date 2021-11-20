APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APA. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. APA has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC raised its stake in APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in APA by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.