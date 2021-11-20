Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

AKUS opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Akouos has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $280.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Akouos by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Akouos by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Akouos by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

