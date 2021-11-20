Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on TX. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.23.

NYSE:TX opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. Ternium has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Ternium by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,687,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

