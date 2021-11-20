Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATXS. Wedbush initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.54.

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 5,753,634 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $12,550,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,731,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

