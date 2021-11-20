Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Sunworks has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 244.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 20.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 237.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 826,799 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,388,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after acquiring an additional 879,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

