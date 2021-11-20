Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,427 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,474.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74.

On Friday, October 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75.

On Thursday, August 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00.

Shares of TWLO opened at $285.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.60 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Twilio by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 516,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,796,000 after purchasing an additional 202,520 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

