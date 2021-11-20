Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.34. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,084 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 5,244.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 941,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,841 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vectrus by 9.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

