Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.21.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. Welltower has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

