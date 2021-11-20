ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

ADMA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Lenz purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 172,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,723 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

