Amalgamated Bank Has $375,000 Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

