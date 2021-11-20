Amalgamated Bank Invests $358,000 in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OAS. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $132.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.97.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

