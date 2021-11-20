Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $17,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $755,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $538,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCT opened at $150.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $156.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.63.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.