Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,748,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.