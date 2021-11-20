First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.33 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cable One by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cable One by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 15.7% in the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 89,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth $20,466,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO opened at $1,829.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,818.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,867.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CABO. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,059.44, for a total value of $1,631,076.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,726 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,942 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.