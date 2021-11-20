Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter worth about $262,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 25.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,379 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 151.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

FMNB opened at $18.37 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $520.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,065 shares of company stock valued at $239,748. 8.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

