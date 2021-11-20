First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.21 Million in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,488,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALEC stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.07. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

