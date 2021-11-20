First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAVA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,311,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Endava by 26.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 10.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,255,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Endava stock opened at $155.76 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

