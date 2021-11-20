Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

NYSE CFG opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.