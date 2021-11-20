Brokerages Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFMD. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Truist began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. Affimed has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $661.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

