Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,745 shares of company stock valued at $23,725,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CARG opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

