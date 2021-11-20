Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 125,880 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 430.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,880 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTG. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 240.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,035 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in B2Gold by 943.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 235,259 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.41 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.