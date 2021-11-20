AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMC Networks worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 261.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMCX opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

