UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.34 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

