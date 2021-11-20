Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Novanta by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Novanta by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,785,000 after acquiring an additional 187,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novanta by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 126,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,702,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

