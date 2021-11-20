Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10.

