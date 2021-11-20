Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBWM. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 22.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of MBWM opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.