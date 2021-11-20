Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Wingstop worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Wingstop by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.99. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Truist reduced their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.