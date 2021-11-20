Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $6,051,483.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares in the company, valued at $113,990,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,521 shares of company stock worth $35,866,181. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $202.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

