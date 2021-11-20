Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $15.46 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

