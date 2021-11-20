Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $17.30

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $18.13. Arco Platform shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 2,081 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $566.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

