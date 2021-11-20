AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $42.86, but opened at $44.50. AZEK shares last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 10,728 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AZEK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AZEK by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AZEK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AZEK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

