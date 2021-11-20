Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $34.94

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.94, but opened at $33.77. Tata Motors shares last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 9,506 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

