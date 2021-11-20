Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $161.58, but opened at $154.51. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $145.97, with a volume of 655,633 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

