United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Short Interest Update

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

UNFI opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

