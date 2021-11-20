Morgan Stanley Buys 16,583 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.09% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $148.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.88. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

