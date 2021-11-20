Morgan Stanley Acquires 266,391 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 784.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $12.65 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

