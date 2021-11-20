Morgan Stanley Has $18.07 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,617 shares of company stock worth $4,861,432. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $140.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.